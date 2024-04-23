Search for suspects continue in deadly carjacking case out of Seminole County

It’s a multi-county case with a lot of players involved – some of them have a long history with law enforcement, dating back several years – and they are all connected to a deadly carjacking investigation.

On April 11 investigators said Katherine Aguasvivas was carjacked and kidnapped in Seminole County.

The crime was caught on a video shot by a witness. The video shows when a 2002 green Acura pulled up behind Aguasvivas and carjacked her. That same night, her body and SUV were found burned near a construction site in Osceola County.

The day before that, on April 10, Juan Cintron Garcia was shot and killed in Orange County. Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the moment Cintron Garcia pulled into his driveway; moments later, two people followed him and started shooting. The pair got away in what appears to be a green Acura.

It’s that vehicle, which was seen at both the Aguasvivas and Cintron Garcia’s crime scenes, that ties the two cases together. According to investigators, that vehicle was purchased by Jordanish Torres-Garcia, who is a person of interest in the carjacking case.

Deputies were able to match Torres-Garcia’s sweater and mask from his Facebook page with the ones seen in the carjacking video. Investigators also shared that Katherine Aguasvivas talked with another person before she was killed – Giovany Crespo Hernandez.

They searched Crespo-Hernandez’s home in Casselberry, where they found drugs and a gun. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Monicsabel Romero Soto, was arrested last week in Osceola County for carrying three kilos of cocaine. She is being held at the Osceola County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The Seminole County sheriff also said they are looking for another person connected to this case – the one driving the green Acura.

“I wish I could tell you more about the other person that was inside the car that was driving that car, we just don’t know, at this time,” said Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma.

The criminal past of Jordanish Torres-Garcia:

Investigators believe Jordanish Torres-Garcia is the person seen in the carjacking video. The 28-year-old was arrested last week after law enforcement matched the clothes seen on the carjacking video with the ones he was wearing in his Facebook profile picture.

“He’s a bad guy. There’s no doubt about it,” said Lemma.

Documents obtained by Channel 9 show that Torres-Garcia is connected to several federal cases. The latest one was filed Monday for violation of supervised release in connection to gun charges in Puerto Rico dating back to 2015.

It was in that year that Homeland Security officers and Puerto Rico police seized several guns and drugs inside an apartment in San Juan.

He entered a guilty plea in 2016, spent 36 months in jail, and was serving three years of supervised release, but became a fugitive when he stopped reporting to his parole officer in 2022.

Channel 9 also uncovered that, in October 2022, Orange County deputies said Torres-Garcia showed up at the home of his child’s mother, where he fired a gun in her backyard after not getting a response.

Documents show he threatened to kill the woman and set her home on fire. The victim decided not to press charges; according to the documents, the woman said she felt safe and didn’t think Torres-Garcia would contact her because he was being extradited back to Puerto Rico by the feds.

Torres-Garcia has not been charged with the death of Katherine Aguasvivas or Juan Cintron Garcia.

