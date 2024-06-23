Search for gunman underway after shooting near In-and-Out in Arden Arcade, authorities say

Authorities are looking for a suspect accused of shooting a man Saturday outside an In-and-Out in Arden Arcade, leaving the victim with critical injuries, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Calls for the shooting came in just after 10 p.m. in what a preliminary investigation indicated was a road rage incident at the intersection of Alta Arden Expressway and Ethan Way, according to archived audio dispatch calls reviewed by The Sacramento Bee. Witnesses said the gunman took off toward Arden Fair mall and points west, the radio dispatches said.

After the shooting, the victim drove less than two blocks away to the Cheesecake Factory on Arden Way, crossing into the city limits of Sacramento.

Authorities from both the Sacramento Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office responded, with deputies ultimately determining the shooting happened in the unincorporated area.

No suspect information has been released by the Sheriff’s Office, which indicated the victim was hospitalized in critical condition.