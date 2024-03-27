Search for survivors called off

Officials do not expect to find any other survivors from the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. Also in the news: The Supreme Court justices appeared skeptical of anti-abortion attacks on the drug mifepristone and presidential long-shot Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has picked an unlikely, or maybe very likely, running mate.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert, Daily Briefing author. Why are Easter eggs so expensive?

Here's the news to know on Wednesday.

Missing workers in Key Bridge collapse presumed dead

Officials on a boat continued to search through the night into Wednesday for six construction workers who remain missing after a major bridge collapsed in Baltimore, Maryland. Responders announced that search-and-rescue efforts would enter a new recovery phase on Wednesday, saying "we do not believe that we're going to find any of these individuals still alive."

What happened: Multiple contractors were on the bridge repairing potholes when a cargo vessel struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge as it was leaving the Port of Baltimore, causing the span to collapse in seconds.

The ship's crew had warned of a power issue and sent out a "mayday" before the collision. Footage of the incident shows the cargo ship smash into one of the columns before the bridge snapped. Several vehicles were on the bridge at the time of impact and plunged into the river, which was cold enough to cause hypothermia.

Why did the bridge collapse so catastrophically ? Though modern bridges are typically designed so a small failure in one area doesn’t spread to the entire bridge, steel-truss structures are particularly at risk.

What happens next to Key bridge and Baltimore port? The vessel, known as the Dali, will be towed back into the harbor and docked for a damage assessment. Officials are concerned about the missing workers from the bridge, but also the port workers who may be temporarily unemployed if the harbor is shut down.

Read more: A worker who was near the crash described the incident.

In an aerial view, cargo ship Dali is seen after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024 in Baltimore.

Supreme Court skeptical of case to restrict abortion pill

Supreme Court justices on Tuesday sounded skeptical that anti-abortion doctors have the ability to challenge the Food and Drug Administration’s rules for a common abortion drug, raising the possibility that the court could dismiss a case that threatened to sharply limit access to mifepristone. The case has a lot of layers and has weaved through lower courts before finally reaching the high court, where Justice Neil Gorsuch said the case “seems like a prime example of turning what could be a small lawsuit into a nationwide legislative assembly on an FDA rule or any other federal government action.” Read our full recap of the oral arguments.

Protestors rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on March 26, 2024 as the court hears oral arguments over access to mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortions.

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

RFK Jr. picks a running mate

In some ways, lawyer and philanthropist Nicole Shanahan was an odd choice for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate in his long-shot bid for the U.S. presidency. A registered Democrat, Shanahan has no political or executive experience and most of her philanthropic support has gone to mainstream science ‒ while Kennedy, who quit the Democratic party last fall, has made a national reputation dismissing the scientific findings of vaccine developers and public health experts. In other ways, she makes a lot of sense: She's donated more than $4 million to Kennedy's campaign, has hefty connections in the tech world and gives their ticket a youthful presence. Read more

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, in Oakland, Calif., on Mar 26, 2024.

Trump urges Israel to end war against Hamas

Former president and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump says Israel should stop military operations against Hamas in Gaza because the violence its hurting its reputation throughout the world. Trump said in an interview with an Israeli newspaper that he supported Israel's initial response to the Hamas attack last year, but he felt it has gone on too long. Despite his criticisms, Trump did not offer a prescription of his own for the Israel-Hamas conflict. While Trump has long touted his support for Israel, he has also engaged in stereotypes about Jewish voters and clashed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Read more about Trump's approach to the Israel-Hamas war.

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas militants, hold placards during a demonstration in Tel Aviv, on March 26, 2024.

Keep scrolling

What happened to Utah's women's team in Idaho?

The Utah women's basketball team was forced to change hotels while playing in this year's NCAA Tournament because of what coach Lynne Roberts described as "racial hate crimes toward our program." According to an incident report from the Coeur d’Alene Police Department, team members had gone out to dinner when two pickup trucks "were revving their engines and speeding by the team" as they walked down the street. The Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations said in a statement the truck displayed a Confederate flag and said "appalling racial slurs." Read more

Fans were heated over officiating at Caitlin Clark and Iowa's second-round win.

Meet Syracuse's Dyaisha Fair, the best scorer in women's college basketball who isn't Caitlin Clark.

Utah women's basketball coach Lynne Roberts called the situation "upsetting and unfortunate" and said the incidents made her players feel unsafe during what should have been a joyous occasion.

Photo of the day: Holy Week celebrated around the world

For millions of Christians worldwide, Easter is an important day. But the days leading up to this Sunday's celebration, often called Holy Week, are also significant for Christians to reflect and pray on the life of Jesus Christ. Read more

Catholic faithfuls in a Palm Sunday procession in San Lorenzo, in the outskirts of Asuncion, Paraguay on March 24, 2024.

Nicole Fallert is a newsletter writer at USA TODAY, sign up for the email here. Want to send Nicole a note? Shoot her an email at NFallert@usatoday.com or follow along with her musings on Twitter. Support journalism like this – subscribe to USA TODAY here.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daily Briefing: Search for survivors called off