Search for second suspect in Lafayette school bus killing

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Crime Stoppers are searching for a suspect in connection to the murder of a Carencro High School Student.

Da’Marion Roy, 19, is wanted for 2nd Degree Murder in connection to the fatal shooting which occurred at the bus stop in the 200 block of Bradford Dr. in Carencro as a student exited the school bus. Jaylon Joiner was killed in the shooting.

Da’Marion Roy

One suspect, Todd Arceneaux Jr., 20, was arrested in March in connection to the shooting. he is charged with second degree murder.

‘I couldn’t save him’: Carencro student’s mother’s attempt to save his life

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Roy, call the tips line at 232-TIPS

