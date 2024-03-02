How was my search for Sanibel's elusive Junonia shell? Let's just say, 'to be continued'

Note to readers: The News-Press and Naples Daily News have dedicated a week of coverage to shells and shelling in Southwest Florida. We are calling it "Shell Week." Our reporters and photographers are bringing you unique and educational stories, photos and videos about shells, something that brings thousands of people from around the world here every year.

It was a cold morning when we went on our hunt for a Junonia.

The temperature, hovering around 50 degrees, made it feel more like Saskatchewan than Sanibel that day.

But nothing was going to get in our way on Feb. 14. We were on a mission. After seeing so many social media posts by shell enthusiasts, proudly showing off − or in some cases outright bragging about THEIR Junonia shell − it seemed reasonable to me that finding one would require nothing more than a few simple steps:

Park our cars at Lighthouse Beach Park. Walk a few feet to the shore. Glance to the left. Glance to the right. Reach down toward the sand. And ... Eureka!

Just like that we'd be holding a precious Junonia in our hands in less than five minutes or so, and we could go home and post a photo of the prize on our social media pages.

It was a good thought. Positive thinking, for sure. But little did we know, or at least little did I know, that finding the Junonia for the three of us during a quick trip to the beach was about as likely as winning the Florida lottery after buying one scratch-off ticket.

From left, News-Press photographer Andrew West, Dr. Jose Leal, the Science Director and Curator with The Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum, and News-Press Audience Development Director Mark Bickel on Feb. 14 at Lighthouse Beach on Sanibel Island.

Who is us? Well, there's me, the author of this story. Someone who in the last year has been amazed at how much interest there is in shelling in Southwest Florida and in particular, finding the "holy grail" seashell known as the Junonia.

Also in my search party was The News-Press and Naples Daily News award-winning photographer Andrew West, and the expert of experts when it comes to all things seashells, Dr. Jose Leal, the Science Director and Curator for The Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum.

The strong optimism I brought with me that mid-February day about finding a Junonia was quickly snuffed out by Jose when we met in the parking lot.

Jose announced, while fastening the straps on his fancy beach sandals: "I have never found a Junonia. And I have been here 28 years."

That was an LOL moment for me. Why? Just the day before I had seen a Facebook post from someone from Wisconsin. The post said: "We are visiting Sanibel for the first time and we found a Junonia on our morning walk. Great way to start vacation!"

In my pre-Junonia excursion research, I learned any talk of finding a Junonia on social media is similar to lighting a fuse for a keg of gunpowder.

And some of these Junonia seekers are downright desperate.

"Good luck," said Anita Hordis in the Sanibel Island Facebook group. "I've been trying to find this elusive shell for 36 years."

Followed by this comment:

"And I've been trying for 52 years! It's my life's work," said Sybil Glass Appell.

We love a good shell story: Shell Week: Fort Myers man finds coveted shell on Marco Island: 'I couldn't believe it'

Jose casually pulled a beautiful Junonia from his back pocket. The scientific name is Scaphella junonia. The one he held is part of the museum's amazing and vast collection of shells.

It served as some inspiration for us to get on the beach and find our own.

Our Junonia adventure begins

A Junonia shell.

By 8 a.m. Lighthouse Beach was already buzzing with shellers. They were holding shovels, scoopers, plastic pails and bags that were already filled with shells.

"The pros are here," Jose said.

When it comes to finding a Junonia, it can truly be a situation where "the early bird gets the worm."

Other factors Jose said that increase the probability of finding a Junonia: Low tide. North wind. Hit the beach after a cold front has moved through. A north wind pushes the water away, Jose said, exposing more shells.

We had all of that going for us.

This was definitely going to be a piece of cake.

Jose, Andrew and I headed north on Lighthouse Beach. In the background was the beautiful and historic Sanibel Lighthouse with its new leg attached. One of the landmark's four legs was washed away during Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022.

Take a look!: Shell Week: 'A place most visitors never see.' Behind the scenes at Sanibel's Shell Museum

Jose H. Leal, Ph.D. Science Director & Curator of the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum & Aquarium on Sanibel sifts through shells washed up at the Sanibel Lighthouse on a shelling excursion with journalists from the News-Press.

We walked. And we walked. And we walked. Every now and then we'd spot something that looked interesting (not a Junonia) and we'd ask Jose about it. He is a living, breathing encyclopedia when it comes to mollusks and the variety of creatures that find their way onto the Sanibel beaches. Here's a recap of what we saw:

We found a living Calico Scallop, and could see its many, little blue eyes.

We found a living, nicely dark young Lightning Whelk. Jose pointed the operculum, or trapdoor (the one with the left-handed shell opening).

We found a bunch of cool-looking Disk Dosinias, round white clams with the two parts (valves) of the shells intact.

We found a living Apple Murex, and could see its operculum, or trapdoor.

We found a few strings of egg capsules made by a mother Lightning Whelk, long structures that look like “snake skins”; those are made by the female to protect the eggs, usually during the peak of the local winter; the “babies” hatch in the early spring.

We found a Banded Tulip shell and also found a clump of egg capsules of the same species. Jose highlighted the little round hole that is the “escape hatch” through which the young Banded Tulips leave the capsule when the time is ready.

A lightning whelk egg casing is displayed at the Sanibel Lighthouse during a shelling excursion with Jose H. Leal, Ph.D. Science Director & Curator of the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum & Aquarium.

Still looking for that Junonia

Yes, we found a lot cool stuff, but not the elusive Junonia.

After 45 minutes, Andrew, Jose and I turned around and walked south on Lighthouse Beach, all the way past the majestic lighthouse. It was pretty much more of the same. Not surprisingly I started trying to convince myself I was looking at a Junonia in a pile of shells when there wasn't one there. I also found out "wishing" that I would find a Junonia doesn't work either. Praying? Didn't go there. But will reconsider in the future.

Soon after we said good-bye to Jose, I joked with Andrew, saying, "I should send him a text and say we found a Junonia as soon as he pulled out of the parking lot." I wouldn't do that to Jose. Too cruel.

Andrew and I weren't quite finished. After 90 minutes, we got back in our cars and headed to another Sanibel beach − Algiers Beach, a few miles north of where we had just been. We combed another couple of miles of sand there. We saw more interesting things that washed ashore. Shells galore. But no Junonia. Not even, as the diehard shellers call it, a Baby J.

What we got instead of a Junonia was some quality fresh air, warm sunshine and beautiful views of the Gulf of Mexico. If that is the trade-off for not finding a Junonia, we will take it.

But I wasn't done. After Andrew drove away in his car, I got in mine and opened the maps app on my iPhone and punched in: She Sells Sea Shells. It was less than two miles away on Periwinkle Way and as it turned out, would be the fitting end to this adventurous day.

She Sells Sea Shells, according to the website, is an "Ocean Boutique including an eclectic inventory of shells and exotic sea life, jewelry, books, craft supplies, clothing and the most extensive collection of handmade shell crafts, including Christmas ornaments, novelties, animals and flowers."

These were the Junonia shells in the display case at She Sells Sea Shells on Sanibel Island on Feb. 14, 2024. Prices ranged from $125 to $495.

Not more than a minute after I walked into the popular store, a couple from Maryland was standing in front of the display case near the cash register. The man was hunched over, peering through the counter glass. In front of his eyes were around 20 Junonia shells that had been found on Sanibel. After a few minutes of gazing, he pointed."That one," he said. "That's the one I want. I have never been able to find one so I might as well buy one."

Out came the credit card. After being charged $125, plus tax, the man had his Junonia. And a wide smile across his face.

I asked Janet McDaniel, the store's manager, if customers buying Junonia shells is common. She said yes. There was one in the display case priced at $495.

"One year, around Christmas time, we had someone come in," she said. "He was hosting nine guests. He bought one Junonia shell for each of the guests."

My Junonia story doesn't have a happy ending like that one.

But I will say this. There is something to be said about "the thrill of the chase" when it comes to the Junonia, like so many other things in life.

This might have been the first time I looked for a Junonia.

But it won't be the last time, fully understanding more than anything and according to all of the experts on social media − you don't find a Junonia. It finds you.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Sanibel Island is a popular spot in Florida to find a Junonia shell