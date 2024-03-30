Search salary databases: How much do employees at Collier County agencies make?

The Daily News has put together searchable databases of salary data for governments and public agencies in Collier County.

Here are the cities and agencies we've covered, including links to the data.

Collier County: County managers it top with salary of $270K

The highest paid county official is County Manager Amy Patterson, who was selected for the position in June 2022 after serving as deputy county manager. She makes a salary of $270,000 per year.

Collier County Public Schools: Superintendent is highest paid official

Superintendent Leslie Ricciardelli, who took the job last summer, earns the highest salary: $305,000. General Counsel Jonathan Fishbane is next, with $244,038, followed by Deputy Superintendent Darren Burkett with $180,000.

Collier County Sheriff's Office: Chief, not sheriff, tops the salary list

The highest paid official was civilian Chief Stephanie Spell, who took in $295,362. Next was Cpl. Steven Pulizzotto at $233,430, Undersheriff James Bloom at $230,848 and Sgt. Stefan Loeffler at $218,676.

Naples: City managers tops list with $283K salary

City Manager Jay Boodheshwar topped the list with a salary of $283,500. He joined the city in 2022, after working as the Deputy Town Manager in Palm Beach.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: What Naples and Collier County, Florida employees make: Search data