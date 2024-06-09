Search resumes at Pere Marquette Park

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Rescuers in Muskegon have resumed the search for a man presumed drowned in Lake Michigan.

Multiple Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office boats were seen on the choppy water Sunday morning after the search was suspended Saturday night around 9 p.m.

Recovery efforts suspended at Pere Marquette Park

That afternoon, witnesses reported seeing a man struggle in the water and then go under.

“Just after 2 (p.m.), the Muskegon Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a swimmer in distress at the end of the south Pere Marquette wall, the pier end, with a swimmer in distress,” Keith McMillan, battalion chief for the city of Muskegon, said on Saturday. “And while we were en route, they advised that the swimmer became submerged.”

Crews resume the search for a man presumed drowned in Lake Michigan. (June 9, 2024)

McMillan said the swimmer, described by witnesses as a man, was reportedly “a fair distance” from the pier.

It’s not clear why he was there. The pier has a sign that warns people to stay away during storms, but the lake was largely calm Saturday afternoon. Water temperatures hovered around 60 degrees.

