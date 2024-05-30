Search resumes for nurse, mother who vanished tubing on Lake Greenwood in South Carolina

State officials in northwest South Carolina on Thursday said they are continuing to search for a mother who disappeared at Lake Greenwood over the weekend.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) reported Porsha Griffin vanished while tubing on the lake in Laurens County on Saturday.

The lake is about 75 miles northwest of the state's capital Columbia.

The woman was tubing behind a boat with a friend during the afternoon, when the tube was flipped, tossing both her and her friend into the lake, state officials reported.

Lake Greenwood in northwest South Carolina, where a 30-year-old mother disappeared tubing on May 25, 2024.

Friend pulled from water, but victim did not resurface

Her friend was helped out of the water by bystanders, but Griffin did not surface, officials said.

According to officials, the woman was not wearing a life jacket.

“The search has involved extensive diving and use of sonar and will resume Monday morning,” SCDNR posted on X Saturday.

Missing woman is a nurse, has 9-year-old daughter and is reportedly a National Guard member

"Our officers, investigators, divers and airplane continue recovery efforts today for a missing woman on Lake Greenwood in Laurens County," the agency posted on X Thursday. "The search continues utilizing available resources... Our priority is bringing closure to the family."

According to WSPA-TV, Griffin's family said she is 30 and from Columbia.

Family told the outlet Griffin is a member of the National Guard, a registered nurse and mother to a 9-year-old girl.

USA TODAY has reached out to Griffin's family and the National Guard in South Carolina.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information about the case is asked to contact the SCDNR.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Search resumes for missing woman Porsha Griffin on Lake Greenwood