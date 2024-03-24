Search and rescue mission in Delaware County ongoing after child falls into Chester Creek

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A search and rescue mission is ongoing in Chester after a 6-year-old girl fell into Chester Creek, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials told CBS News Philadelphia they received a 911 call reporting that a child fell into Chester Creek on Saturday.

Initial reports from police indicate two girls were playing by the water when the 6-year-old girl slipped on mud and fell into the creek.

The Chester Bureau of Fire is currently working on a search and rescue operation in connection with Delaware County's water rescue team. The Coast Guard has a small boat on the scene along with a chopper searching the area.

Delaware County emergency services brought down light towers to help search crews with visibility. Crews have also launched drones that have infrared and thermal imaging technology to help with the night search, Chester Fire Commissioner John-Paul Shirley said.

"It's very rapid currents. There's a lot of debris in the water which poses a potential hazard to our responders, but they've been trained to kind of deal with those situations," Shirley said.

At this time only one child is reported missing.

