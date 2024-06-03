Search and rescue crews helps fallen climber by Pinnacle Valley

Jun. 2—Two climbers are doing OK after an accident on the Sandias Saturday that resulted in a woman falling about 50 feet.

They are doing "very well," an Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council Search and Rescue Facebook post states.

According to an Albuquerque Fire Rescue Facebook post, one climber reportedly "experienced a significant fall" and had to be rescued from the Pinnacle Valley area of the Sandia Mountains.

Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council's Facebook post states a woman fell 50 feet, injuring her head, shoulder, and hands. The woman was assessed, initially treated, and packaged into a stokes litter where she was then raised about 600 feet where further medical treatment was provided by a UNM Consortium physician.

Fire Rescue said the other climber was able to get to the Crest Trail, then walk to an incident base.

According to Fire Rescue and Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council, search and rescue crews arrived to the scene at about 2 p.m. Saturday and stayed until early Sunday morning.

Due to the terrain, a helicopter lift was not available. Crews carried the injured party out, "resulting in a 12-hour mission that concluded at 2 a.m.," according to the Mountain Rescue Council.

AFR said there were about 60 search and rescue personnel from Bernalillo County, the Albuquerque Police Department Open Space, Albuquerque Fire Technical Rescue Team, New Mexico State Police Search and Rescue, Cibola Search and Rescue, Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council and Atalaya Search and Rescue.