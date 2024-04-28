Search for Raymond Klisz, who fled near Uniontown Community Park, still ongoing

The search continues for a 48-year-old Akron man wanted on multiple felony charges stemming from a Saturday morning altercation.

On April 27 at around 11 a.m., Summit County sheriff's deputies went to Green for an altercation between two people. It was reported a male suspect, later identified as Raymond Klisz, had gone to a home in violation of a protection order. When deputies arrived, Klisz had fled into a wooded area and was believed to be in possession of a firearm.

The Summit County Sheriff’s office searched for Klisz with the assistance of the Uniontown Police Department. Klisz fled near Uniontown Community Park at 3696 Apollo St N.W. The park was evacuated and people living near the area were asked to stay inside their homes. Klisz eventually fled the area.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has filed several criminal charges against Klisz, including for having Weapons Under Disability (F-3), Violation of a Protection Order (F-3), Inducing Panic (M-1), Aggravated Menacing (M-1), and Criminal Mischief (M-3).

Klisz is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 155 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Raymond Klisz should contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2181.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Deputies still searching for Akron man who fled near Uniontown park