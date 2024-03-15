Search planned this weekend for Barnstead woman missing since January

Mar. 15—The search for Ashley Turcotte, reported missing three months ago, continues this weekend.

Barnstead police say a coordinated search effort involving local, state and federal agencies is planned in and around the Barnstead area to look for the artist, who turned 32 on March 6.

Turcotte was last seen at her residence in Barnstead on Jan. 4, hours before her car was found abandoned in the town hall parking lot, police said in a statement. Inside, they found Turcotte's backpack, wallet, cellphone and keys.

Police described her as 5-foot-5 with brown hair and brown eyes and scars on both her arms. She was last seen wearing dark pants, a dark long-sleeved shirt and possibly a blue or black winter coat.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Barnstead Police Department at 603-269-8100.

On Friday, Barnstead police asked state officials to place two reverse 911 calls to all Barnstead residents — one call going out in the morning and a second call later that afternoon — notifying them of the coordinated search efforts taking place Saturday and Sunday morning.

"Authorities will be searching wooded areas throughout town and we want to advise the public that if you see individuals walking through the woods, on your property or multiple cars parked in unusual locations not to be alarmed as this may be members of the search teams," Barnstead police said in a statement.

"We do ask that if you are concerned or see people in the woods and feel that these individuals are not part of a search team, that you call us at (603) 269-8100 and we will send a patrol unit to check it out."

Barnstead police asked the public to once again check any sheds, outer buildings, vehicles or areas of shelter they may have on their property for any evidence of Turcotte's whereabouts.

"We know that many people want to help in these type of situations but (Saturday) we will have a planned search and we are strongly suggesting that citizens do not gather or form their own search teams while we are out doing ours," Barnstead police said. "We thank you in advance for your cooperation in this coordinated effort."

Turcotte's sister, Andrea Turpin, has posted updates on Facebook about the ongoing search.

Cameras and police K-9s were a dead end for the family, she said. Cameras show that Turcotte's vehicle entered the Barnstead town hall parking lot around 10:30 a.m. the morning of Jan. 4, but the cameras did not capture her or anyone else around the vehicle or who was driving.