Search for parole absconder who fired at police near Lansing continues

LANSING — One day after authorities exchange gunshots with a parole absconder and an hours-long police presence in a westside Lansing neighborhood, law enforcement is still searching for the man.

Local, state and federal law enforcement spent about five hours outside a house in the 1800 block of Drexel Road beginning Friday afternoon. They were armed with rifles and tactical gear, and used a loud speaker to try to get Marcus Gamba Oglesby, 31, to exit the home.

However, around 7 p.m., the Michigan State Police announced they had searched the home and Oglesby wasn't there.

Marcus Gamba Oglesby

Lt. Rene Gonzalez, the spokesperson for the local MSP district, did not respond to multiple messages from the State Journal on Saturday as to whether Oglesby had been arrested or whether he was still considered armed and dangerous in Lansing.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the MSP First District posted on social media that "As of this post Marcus Oglesby has not been located. When he is located and in custody we will post an update."

Police have advised anyone who spots Oglesby to not approach him and to call 911.

On Friday, Michigan Department of Corrections officials said Oglesby fired at agents from a parole absconder unit in Delta Township, and they returned fire before he fled. No injuries were reported.

According to MSP records, Oglesby pleaded guilty in 2021 to assaulting, resisting or obstructing police and in 2017 he pleaded guilty to tampering with an electronic monitoring device. He has additional convictions from 2012 including fleeing police and home invasion, in separate cases.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Friday when law enforcement were following a Jeep in the 1700 block of Willow Highway in Lansing Township, MDOC said in a news release. Officials added that Oglesby, who was a passenger in the vehicle, jumped out with a handgun and fired the weapon.

The agents followed the Jeep to the Westland Center Plaza at Waverly Road and West Saginaw Highway, where Oglesby jumped out and ran, officials said.

A vehicle matching the description of the SUV and vehicle plate was seen at a home in the 1800 block of Drexel Road, prompting police to surround the house.

Oglesby is listed on the MDOC website as a Black male about 6 feet tall and 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing black clothing, officials said. Ogelsby has several tattoos, according to MDOC, including three tear drops on the left side of his face, the name Jeanette tattooed on his left arm and Brittany tattooed on his right arm.

