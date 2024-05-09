Search ongoing for 2 missing skiers after avalanche near Salt Lake City, police say

A search for two missing skiers in Utah is ongoing after an avalanche on Thursday morning, police said.

Salt Lake County emergency crews responded to Lone Peak Canyon, a mountain summit in the southeast area of Salt Lake City, Utah, around 10:15 a.m., the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake (UPD) said in a news release.

Once the crews arrived, they learned that three skiers needed rescue after an avalanche, according to the department.

A vehicle turns around due to a closure of SR-92 in Provo Canyon due to avalanche danger, outside of Provo, Utah, on February 22, 2023.

Officers requested help from Salt Lake County Sheriff Search and Rescue, Draper Fire Department and other agencies due to the "location and challenges with these rescues," the release said.

1 skier rescued, 2 remain missing

So far, one skier was been rescued and was taken to a hospital, police said. The other two remain missing as the crews continue to search, according to the department.

Helicopters surveyed the area to ensure that search-and-rescue teams could move on foot, the New York Times reported.

It is unclear how much snow fell, but Benjamin Porter, spokesperson for Unified Fire Authority, told the New York Times that the avalanche had been reported in the backcountry.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Search on for missing skiers after avalanche in Lone Peak, Utah