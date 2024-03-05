Search for missing woman in Wharton State Forest continues

______________________________________

Officials combed through an area of Wharton State Forest Monday after a woman was reported missing in the Northfield area over the weekend.

The missing woman has been identified as Heather Ganiel, 32, according to a news release Tuesday from the Northfield City Police Department.

According to the release, a family member received a call from the New Jersey State Police that Ganiel's vehicle was found at the Mullica River Canoe Landing in Batsto, before discovering her missing. He hadn't seen her for the last three days.

The police department received a report of a possible missing person from the 400 block of Davis Avenue in Northfield on Saturday March 2 at approximately 10:40 p.m.

Ganiel is described as having brown eyes and short brown hair, weighing around 140 lbs and standing about 5-foot-4-inches tall. Her clothing description is unknown.

Multiple police crews are working the search, including the New Jersey State Police, the New Jersey State Park Police, The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office, search and rescue teams from Camden and Atlantic Counties, as well as dive teams, K-9's, drone units and infrared systems.

The Northfield PD is asking that anyone with tips submit them to 609.641.3122.

This story is developing and will likely be updated.

Kaitlyn McCormick writes about trending issues and community news across South Jersey for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times. If you have a story she should tell, email her at kmccormick@gannett.com. And subscribe to stay up to date on the news you need.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Police continue search for missing woman in Wharton State Forest