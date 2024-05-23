Search for missing woman continues despite rumors

May 22—West Virginia State Police continue their search for 47-year-old Kimberly Osborne, who has been missing since Mother's Day, May 12.

The Dominion Post spoke with Sgt. Bailey at the State Police Morgantown detachment, who said teams searched the Monongalia River on Tuesday, but Osborne has not yet been found.

Rumors that Osborne's body was recovered from the river began swirling through town late Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

"Highly denied, " Bailey said when asked about the rumors. "We did have a boat out on the river, but no, we did not find a body. People have been saying that we found a body—we did not."

Bailey said law enforcement is following some leads on the case, but could not discuss specifics or confirm or deny if foul play is a factor at this point in the investigation.

Osborne has now been missing for more than a week.

She was last physically seen in the Fairmont Road area, but police believe her last-known location would have been in the area of River Road and Hildebrand Lock and Dam Road.

Osborne is described as 5'2 " tall, weighing around 110-120 pounds. She has blond hair. She was last seen wearing a bright pink shirt.

Osborne was last seen driving a gold Chevy Silverado which police said has since been found in Granville. The truck was unlocked and unoccupied.

Police said on Monday that pings from Osborne's phone to area cell phone towers stopped the evening of May 12. Until additional data returns, it is unclear if her phone battery died or if the phone was intentionally turned off.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts or has seen Osborne since Monday, May 13, call the State Police Detachment in Morgantown at 304-285-3200.

