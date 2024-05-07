Search for missing Tracy Scanlon continues as teams scour creeks in York County last week

Law enforcement searched both the land and the Little Conewago and Conewago creeks in York County last week in an effort to find Tracy Scanlon, who has been missing for months and is believed to be a homicide victim.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department in Dauphin County thanked the many departments that assisted in the search for Scanlon, also known as Tracy Zalenski, on Friday in York County. Scanlon disappeared in late February, and family and friends have not heard from her.

Susquehanna Township Police are engaged in a homicide investigation surrounding the disappearance of Tracy Scanlon, who has been missing since late February 2024.

Law enforcement searched 10 miles of the creeks, starting in Conewago Township and ending in York Haven, for nearly seven hours, a news release states. They used technology and equipment "to scour the land, water and air for any sign of Tracy."

"Although the search that day did not conclude with a definitive discovery, it will continue in the days and weeks to come," the release states. "Susquehanna Township Police are committed to solving Tracy’s homicide, prosecuting a suspect(s) and finding her body, in hopes of bringing some semblance of respite to her family."

Susquehanna Township Police Department thanked the Bible Baptist Church in Conewago Township for the use of its facility during search. It served as the base of operations, the release states.

Law enforcement, rescue teams and other helped with the search

The police department thanked the following law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and search and rescue teams that assisted in the search:

Middle Creek Search & Rescue

South Central PA Search & Rescue (York Co 93)

Christian Aid Ministry SAR

Northeast SAR

Wolfpack SAR

Summit SAR

Bay Area Recovery

First Tracks SAR,

Cumberland 400 SAR

Maryland SAR

Eagle Fire Station 22

New Cumberland River Rescue CC100

Susquehanna Township Police

Susquehanna Township Rescue Fire Company 37

Newberry Township Police

Pennsylvania State Police

Derry Township Police

Fairview Township Police

Lower Paxton Police

Dauphin County CID

Dauphin County DTF

York QRT

West York Police

York County DA’s Office

York County Sheriff’s Office

York County Office of Emergency Management

York County 911

York County Forensics

Do you have information about Tracy Scanlon's disappearance?

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information about the case may contact Susquehanna Township Police Sgt. Aaron Osman at (717) 909-9232 or through email at aosman@susquehannatwp.com.

Susquehanna Township Police are collaborating with law enforcement agencies in Allegheny County, where Scanlon is originally from. At the time of her disappearance, she was temporarily residing with an acquaintance in the 3300 block of Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg, the department said.

