Search for missing teenager who Columbia police called a vulnerable adult

A search is underway for a missing teenager, who was called a “vulnerable adult,” by the Columbia Police Department.

Seth Sprouse was publicly reported missing by police Tuesday afternoon. The 18-year-old was last seen hours earlier in the morning, when he walked away from 8301 Farrow Road without permission, according to police.

Seth Sprouse was reported missing by the Columbia Police Department. Columbia Police Department

That’s the address for Midlands Regional Center, a psychiatric hospital operated by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. The hospital isn’t far from Exit 18 on Interstate 77.

Further information about why Sprouse was called a vulnerable adult was not available.

Police said it’s unlikely that Sprouse had a phone, and didn’t know where the teen was headed.

Sprouse was last seen wearing blue/gray jeans and a gray jacket, according to police.

Anyone who has seen Sprouse, or has information about him, is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.