Search for missing teenager who Columbia police called a vulnerable adult
A search is underway for a missing teenager, who was called a “vulnerable adult,” by the Columbia Police Department.
Seth Sprouse was publicly reported missing by police Tuesday afternoon. The 18-year-old was last seen hours earlier in the morning, when he walked away from 8301 Farrow Road without permission, according to police.
That’s the address for Midlands Regional Center, a psychiatric hospital operated by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. The hospital isn’t far from Exit 18 on Interstate 77.
Further information about why Sprouse was called a vulnerable adult was not available.
Police said it’s unlikely that Sprouse had a phone, and didn’t know where the teen was headed.
Sprouse was last seen wearing blue/gray jeans and a gray jacket, according to police.
Anyone who has seen Sprouse, or has information about him, is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.
