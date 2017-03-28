Search For Missing Teen Allegedly Kidnapped By Teacher Continues

Law enforcement officials in the state issued an amber alert for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas who went missing on March 13.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday it is seeking help from law enforcement officials in Mexico and Central America to find a missing teen, who is suspected to have been kidnapped by her school teacher. TBI launched an amber alert earlier this month for the student Elizabeth Thomas, who is suspected of being kidnapped by her teacher Tad Cummins.

The bureau made the request, through FBI, as a precaution and there have been no reports of sightings of 15-year-old Thomas or 50-year-old Cummins south of the U.S. border. TBI also clarified that it has not extended the statewide amber alert to Mexico and Central America.

"We have not requested an AMBER Alert be issued in Mexico or Central America. We have, through the FBI, shared with law enforcement in Mexico and Central America, relevant information about the case, to include identifying information about both individuals. This is, however, in the name of due diligence. We have no specific information Tad Cummins took Elizabeth Thomas across the border," TBI spokesman Josh DeVine said in a statement, posted on Twitter.

Last week, the bureau received a tip that Cummins’ car may have been spotted in Corpus Christi, Texas. However, police were unable to confirm it, the Associated Press reported.

Cummins has been listed under Tennessee’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” for the suspected abduction and TBI issued a warrant against him for kidnapping and having sexual contact with Thomas. Maury County’s Culleoka Unit School — where Thomas is a student — fired Cummins from his job as a health science teacher after the alleged kidnapping.

District Attorney Brent Cooper told People magazine Monday the teacher exchanged “romantic” and “troubling” emails with Thomas.

“You could describe it as somewhat intimate in nature,” Cooper told People, adding the messages were “not a conversation expected for a teacher to be having with a 15-year-old student.”

According to Cooper, Cummins sent those messages to Thomas through his work email, which do not contain anything “really graphic or explicit, but definitely inappropriate.” He also said the emails do not “make clear that anything physical had happened between them, but it definitely makes clear that the nature of their relationship, they seemed to view as romantic.”

School documents dated Jan. 23 reportedly show a student saw Cummins and the teen kissing. The following week, a local law enforcement official informed Thomas’ father about the alleged incident.

TBI is also seeking help from people for information on the missing student-teacher duo. The bureau is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Cummins’ arrest.

