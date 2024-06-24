Search ends for missing SC woman with medical issues who hasn’t been seen for days

A search for a missing Midlands woman with medical issues has ended.

Rachel Michelle Neese was found and was in good health, the Lexington Police Department said Monday afternoon.

Hours earlier, Neese was publicly reported missing by police. The 38-year-old had not been seen for days, police said.

Information about where and when Neese was found was not available.

Prior to being found, Neese was last seen at about 10 a.m. on June 21, when she left her residence at Park North Apartments, according to police. That’s near the junction of U.S. 378 and U.S. 1, not far from Lake Murray.

Police said Neese might have been spotted at about 3 p.m. that same day, walking on North Lake Drive. That’s about 5 miles from her apartment complex.

Rachel Michelle Neese was reported missing by the Lexington Police Department.

There was no word if Neese was alone when she was last seen. Police did not say if foul play was suspected in Neese’s disappearance.

Neese has medical issues that “are being neglected with her disappearance,” police said. Further information on her condition, or if she is need of medication, was not available.