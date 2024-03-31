Orangeburg sheriff’s office seeks public’s help in search for ‘endangered’ missing SC man

A search is under way in South Carolina for a missing man the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office considers “endangered.”

Albert Smalls Jr. was publicly reported missing by the sheriff’s office Saturday. Smalls’ family told the sheriff’s office that the 81-year-old Vance resident was last seen leaving the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Orangeburg at about 4 p.m. Friday.

Albert Smalls was reported missing by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said they were told that Smalls’ blue Ford F-150 pickup truck, with a South Carolina license plate reading “SXE731,” was seen in Ridgeville at about 6:45 p.m. Friday. That’s about 50 miles from the Lowe’s.

Smalls’ bank card was used in Georgetown at 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. That’s more than 100 miles from the Lowe’s, and over 70 miles from Ridgeville, where he was last seen.

Family members said Smalls suffers from periodic memory loss, and that’s why he’s considered endangered, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office described Smalls as a 5-foot-7, 150-pound man.

The sheriff’s office did not say if foul play was suspected in Smalls’ disappearance.

Anyone who has seen Smalls, or has information about him, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

“We’d like to bring him home safely,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a news release.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.