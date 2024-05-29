Search for missing Morgantown woman continues, family's outlook bleak

May 28—It has been more than two weeks since family and friends last saw 47-year-old Kimberly Osborne, who was last seen in the Morgantown area on Mother's Day, May 12. Since then, West Virginia State Police have been investigating her disappearance, but as the days pass Osborne's family is beginning to lose the hope of a positive outcome.

Early in the investigation troopers found Osborne's empty Chevy Silverado in Granville and have since sent the vehicle for a thorough examination by a forensic team but have not revealed if any clues or evidence was recovered.

Police did confirm that pings from Osborne's cell phone stopped the night of her disappearance. Her last known location is thought to be in the area of River Road and Hildebrand Lock and Dam Road.

Several marked and unmarked state police vehicles, as well as at least two crime scene investigation vans were seen working in that area on Tuesday, but the nature of the investigation or any potential results could not be obtained in time for this report.

The Dominion Post spoke with Osborne's older brother, Tom Osborne, on Tuesday. Acting as a spokesperson for the family, he said they are very grateful for the work and dedication they have seen from the state troopers working the case and were impressed to see specialists from Charleston brought onto the case.

However, due to the amount of time that has passed and the added police presence on Tuesday, they "fear the worst, " he said.

While they have not been told anything about Tuesday's investigation, Tom said "clearly they have a reason to believe that Kim may be in this area if they are looking in this wooded area."

Multiple police vehicles were also seen Tuesday at the Sunny Inn on River Road, near the entrance to Hildebrand Lock and Dam Road. According to the West Virginia Secretary of State's office, the business is licensed to Joe Nevera.

Osborne's family said Nevera is her former boyfriend, and they are suspicious that he is somehow involved in her disappearance.

State police have not named a suspect and no charges related to Kim's disappearance have been filed against Nevera as of Tuesday evening. However, Nevera was taken into custody on May 23 on charges related to a parole violation. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Osborne's brother said a negative outcome will be very difficult for their mother to handle, but for now, they are holding out for a miracle and holding on to the support they are receiving from the community.

"On behalf of my mother and the family, we would like to thank the West Virginia State Police for such an aggressive investigation and our friends, family and members of the community for their prayers and support for the safe return of my sister, " Tom said.

Osborne is described as 5-foot-2, weighs around 110-120 pounds. She has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a bright pink shirt.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts or has seen her since May 12 or 13, should call the State Police Detachment in Morgantown at 304-285-3200.