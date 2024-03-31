Search for missing kayaker now a 'recovery operation'
The search for a kayaker who went missing Saturday evening on Chatfield Reservoir had turned into a "recovery operation," according to South Metro Fire-Rescue.
The search for a kayaker who went missing Saturday evening on Chatfield Reservoir had turned into a "recovery operation," according to South Metro Fire-Rescue.
TKO? No contest? Decision win? Chris Weidman's latest win was a weird one.
Behind a career night from freshman Jarin Stevenson, and a late surge from Mark Sears, Alabama is now headed to Phoenix.
USC got a sweat, but advanced to the Elite Eight. Watkins scored nine straight fourth-quarter points in a 30-point effort.
Teams are always trying to come up with something new for their World Series rings.
Rhys Hoskins had a big day for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, continuing his grudge match against the New York Mets.
"It made me feel like they desecrated my mom’s and dad’s headstone on their grave."
Decades of climbing the ladder while challenging conventional thinking have brought Mary Barra to the present — the year of delivering on ambitious EV goals at storied automaker General Motors (GM).
AT&T says 7.6 million current customers were affected by a recent leak in which sensitive data was released on the dark web, along with 65.4 million former account holders. As first reported by TechCrunch, the company has reset the passcodes of affected accounts.
A Walker Power Truck, built in Casper, Wyoming, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Kate Devlin is a lecturer in AI and society at King's College London. The author of "Turned On: Science, Sex and Robots," which examines the ethical and social implications of tech and intimacy, Devlin's research investigates how people interact with and react to technologies -- both past and future.
What to know about the latest health news, from how to improve your diet with avocados to whether you should worry about drinking milk.
Nutrition labels are packed with information, but knowing how to read them and what to look for can help you choose healthier foods.
X is funding a lawsuit filed by Chloe Happe against her former employer Block, which was founded by Jack Dorsey, the same person who founded the website formerly known as Twitter.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
LinkedIn is testing a new feed of TikTok-like vertical videos.
Move over, Gen Z — Gen Alpha is the newest, youngest generation that people of all ages are desperate to study and understand.
Orbit Fab wants to build "gas stations" for satellites -- which means it needs the gas cap, a mechanism for transferring propellant from an orbital tanker to the customer spacecraft. The Colorado-based startup (and former TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield finalist) has been in operation since 2018, and its CEO and co-founder Daniel Faber has been working in the space industry for decades; he’s likely best known for heading up Deep Space Industries (DSI), a company that was targeting asteroid mining. The company, which was founded in 2012, was acquired by Bradford Space seven years later.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
Need a skin care refresh for spring? Consider this popular Pond's face cream that shoppers like me love.
'Incredibly powerful ... and it weighs less than my chihuahuas!' wrote one of over 71,000 impressed shoppers.