Search for missing Florida diver leads officials to discovery of another body

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — During a search for a missing diver in Florida, officials recovered the body of another man.

On Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard searched the waters of the Fort Pierce Inlet for a missing 39-year-old West Palm Beach man who went free diving nine miles off Jensen Beach.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said the man was exploring the Halsey shipwreck, a WWII-era wreck approximately 65 feet down when he didn’t come back up.

As deputies were searching for the diver, they found another body instead, located nearly 16 miles northeast of the Fort Pierce inlet. This man was described as a white man, appearing to be over 50 years old, weighing 200 to 225 pounds. Officials said his body didn’t appear to have been in the water for a long time.

According to the sheriff’s office, the body they discovered does not match the description of the missing diver from Sunday.

Deputies said they currently don’t have any missing person reports in the area matching the man’s description. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and time of death.

The man was last seen wearing a green wetsuit with an orange stripe on the hood. He had yellow weights on his weight belt and had black carbon fiber fins.

The Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are working on both investigations.

