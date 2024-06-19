Search for missing Duluth man ends with discovery of body in Pokegama River

Jun. 18—VILLAGE OF SUPERIOR — The body of a missing Duluth man was located in the Pokegama River Monday afternoon, nine days after he fled a traffic stop in the area.

The cause of his death was not released, pending the results of an autopsy, according to a news release from Douglas County Sheriff Matt Izzard.

Family members reported Ryan Lahti, 43, missing on or about Friday, June 14, to the Duluth Police Department after they hadn't heard from him in several days.

Lahti was last seen fleeing into the woods from a traffic stop conducted by Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies at about 8 p.m. June 8 on Cemetery Road south of Wisconsin Highway 105, the release said. An extensive search using multiple K9s, aerial drones and thermal imaging was launched, but Lahti was not located.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office detectives, working with Lahti's friends and family, located his body partially submerged in the Pokegama River in an area west of Oakes Avenue and east of Cemetery Road at about 4:50 p.m. Monday.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Superior Fire Department and Duluth Police Department are assisting with the investigation.