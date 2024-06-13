Search for missing central PA man continues. Family says he was headed toward Centre County

A man who was reported missing Saturday was believed to be heading toward Boalsburg for dinner with his daughter, his nephew told the Centre Daily Times on Thursday.

Bob Oliver, 90, was seen about 4:05 p.m. Saturday on a security camera leaving his Huntingdon County home, Earl Lake said. He was driving a tan 2005 Buick LeSabre, state police at Huntingdon posted on the social platform X.

Oliver was familiar with the nearly 20-minute drive along state Route 45. A father of two, he drove to his daughter’s for dinner on a near daily basis, Lake said.

But Lake’s belief is that his uncle did not make it to Pine Grove Mills. He was not seen on security cameras in the area, Lake said. Instead, his belief is that Oliver either did not make it far from his home or ended up on Marengo or Whitehall roads.

Lake said Oliver’s daughter reported him missing within hours of what was supposed to be dinner together. Oliver is white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, about 140 pounds and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and a blue hat.

“Disbelief,” Lake said when asked about receiving the phone call that told him his uncle was missing. “I’m just calling it bizarre. I cannot come up with any solution. Of course, we’re at the point in time now where I don’t think there’s any good ending, but it’d be nice to get some closure.”

A central Pennsylvania native, Lake said his uncle is a farmer who loves wrestling. He often went to Penn State wrestling meets.

Oliver is also a lifetime member of Upper Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, is involved with the Huntingdon County Fair and a cemetery association. Given only three hours of notice Wednesday, Lake said about 70 people joined a search party in the area of Oliver’s home.

Oliver, he said, is “well known up through the valley and well respected.”

“I was blown away when that many people showed up last evening on three hours’ notice,” Lake said.

He was complimentary of the search being carried out by the state police, describing them as cooperative and dedicated. Lake said one trooper told him the search is “about all they’ve done” since Saturday.

“It’d just be nice to have some closure,” Lake said.

Anyone with information about Oliver is asked to call 911 or Pennsylvania State Police at Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.

MEPA Update: Oliver is operating a tan 2005 Buick LeSaber with a dark top, bearing PA registration GDK0704. Updated vehicle photo attached. https://t.co/3loC9Zakeu pic.twitter.com/H1W8i86IX9 — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) June 12, 2024