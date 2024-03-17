Search for missing 2-year-old boy last seen in his yard, SC deputies say

A search was underway Sunday for a missing South Carolina toddler.

Two-year-old Dutton “Dut Dut” Aaron was reported missing by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Dutton was last seen at about noon in his yard on Sunshine Circle in Aiken, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That is a relatively wooded area, not far from bodies of water.

Dutton “Dut Dut” Aaron was reported missing by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office described Dutton as a 3-foot tall, 31-pound boy, who was wearing a blue shirt, gray sweat pants and blue shoes.

Dutton was with a 9-month-old Golden Retriever puppy, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office did not say if foul play was suspected in Dutton’s disappearance.

Anyone who has seen Dutton, or has information about the missing child, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811. In the case of an emergency, always call 911.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office is asking homeowners in the area of Sunshine Circle to check their surveillance systems between noon and 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.