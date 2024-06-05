Search for man ends days after an SC bank was robbed, Richland County deputies say

A man was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday, about a week after a bank in Columbia was robbed, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Joshua Green, 21, was charged with two counts armed robbery and kidnapping, the sheriff’s department said Wednesday in a news release. Green was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show.

The charges were connected to the May 29 robbery of the TD Bank on Two Notch Road, according to the release. That’s near the intersection with Brickyard Road, in the area between Interstate 20 and Interstate 77.

On May 29, deputies responded to a robbery at the bank and employees told the law enforcement officers that an unknown suspect had robbed the bank minutes before their arrival and taken several hundred dollars in cash, the sheriff’s department said.

At about noon Tuesday, Green was taken into custody on Helton Drive in northeast Richland County, according to the release. That’s about 7 miles from the bank.

There was a large sheriff’s department presence on hand when Green was arrested, according to the release. The scene was cleared and there is no danger to the public, the sheriff’s department said.

The sheriff’s department did not report any injuries during either the bank robbery or Green’s arrest.

Information about how deputies connected Green to the robbery was not available. There was no word if the stolen money was recovered.

Green was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the release. No bond has been set and Green remains behind bars, jail records show.