Search Lee County salary databases: See how much employees of public agencies get paid

Over the past several months, The News-Press has used public records requests for the release of pay information for public employees across Lee County.

Here are the cities and agencies we've covered, including links to the searchable lists of all employees, their titles and their salaries.

Lee County: County attorney tops the list at $332,000

The highest-paid employee was County Attorney Richard Wesch, with a $322,078 salary. Deputy County Attorney Andrea Fraser Laster, who made $278,553, was second. County Manager Dave Harner, who took the position on August 1, came in third with a salary of $270,000.

Lee County Sheriff's Office: Marceno is not the highest paid

Sheriff Carmine Marceno, who like all elected sheriffs has his salary set by state law, made the second-highest annual wage in his agency: $227,170. Undersheriff John Holloway, the agency's second-in-command, topped the list at $283,500.

Lee County School District: Superintendent makes the most

Superintendent Christopher Bernier, who led the school district in Clark County, Nevada before accepting the Lee County post, makes $255,000 per year. Chief Operations Officer Larry Stephens has the second highest salary, at $194,000. Deputy Superintendent Jennifer Cupid-McCoy is third, with a salary of $192,000.

Fort Myers: $300K for city manager leads the salary list

The City of Fort Myers' top five wage earners included the city manager, city attorney and three first responders. City Manager Marty Lawing topped the list with $302,542.

Cape Coral: Manager's salary is the highest in city government

Cape Coral City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn makes the highest salary in the city at $285,000 per year. Unlike the other agencies queried by The News-Press, Cape Coral redacted the names and titles of dozens of employees, citing an exemption in the public records law for undercover law enforcement officers.

Bonita Springs: Longtime public employee brings in $205K

Arleen Hunter, a longtime city employee who has served as city manager since 2018, topped the list with $205,000 in annual pay. Her top deputy, Assistant City Manager Matthew Feeney, had the second highest salary at $180,687.

