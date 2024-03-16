Search launched for incarcerated man who walked away from San Diego facility

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Authorities are searching for an incarcerated man who reportedly walked away from a Community Reentry Program (MCRP) in San Diego on Friday.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), Quintin G. Wilkerson, 53, was reported missing at around 12:45 p.m. after an alert was received regarding the removal of an ankle monitor.

CDCR said staff immediately initiated an emergency count that confirmed Wilkerson was missing. A search was launched shortly after.

Wilkerson was described by authorities as a Black man standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 154 pounds. He was reported to have brown eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing black jeans, as well as a black and white shirt with a white logo on the sleeve.

Quintin G. Wilkerson

The incarcerated man was serving time for “corporal injury on specific persons resulting in traumatic condition with an enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury involving domestic violence,” CDCR noted in a news release. He was given a 6-year sentence.

Wilkerson has been housed at the MCRP in San Diego since Jan. 23, 2024.

CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting with the search.

Anyone who sees Wilkerson or has knowledge of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact law enforcement or call 9-1-1.

