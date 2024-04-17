Search for kayakers missing from White River stretches to second day
Search for kayakers missing from White River stretches to second day
Search for kayakers missing from White River stretches to second day
Why spend a ton of money on designer makeup when this affordable formula works just as well?
Plus: The best outdoor finds (think grills and picnic blankets) from the retailer's exclusive in-house brand to shop now.
Say goodbye to car chaos. This handy pouch system gives you space to keep everything in order.
Ford's Mustang Experience Center will soon welcomes all Mustang owners, while the Mustang GT3's Champion Spirit Livery honors past Mustang racers.
The U.S. Senate quickly ended the impeachment trial brought by House Republicans against the country’s top border official.
Investors have put rate-cut worries on the backburner to focus on earnings season instead.
It has been eight years since a "normal," non-COVID Olympic Games. Paris 2024 is, in a sense, the palate-cleansing Games.
The Browns are going with a throwback look this season.
Hidden bargains include $200 off a Eufy robovac, and there's plenty more where that came from.
CommentSold, the e-commerce tech startup that provides web and video tools to online retailers, launched a new generative AI–powered tool on Wednesday that can sift through livestreamed footage and generate short product explainer videos for sellers to post to their website, app and social media platforms. The “AI ClipHero” feature creates short clips from livestreamed selling events, which often last for hours. Instead of retailers rewatching content and scouring for relevant clips to edit and post, CommentSold’s new tool saves them some time by automatically identifying the most interesting parts of the livestream for customers who missed the event to get a brief summary of the products.
TikTok is experimenting with an all-new app that’s just for sharing photos with text updates. It’s called TikTok Notes, and it’s available now in Australia and Canada.
Nearly 25,000 Amazon shoppers are reporting less foot pain thanks to these comfy cuties.
WhatsApp has announced All, Groups and Unread Chat Filters for users.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
A patio set for $5,000 off? Yes, please! Score deals on everything you need for a spring and summer to remember at this discount bonanza.
Ford announces it opened up its application process for the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD for the U.S. and Canada. It's basically a Mustang race car for the road.
On Tuesday, the second day of former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, Judge Juan Merchan rebuked defense lawyers after Trump was heard muttering his disapproval of an answer given by a potential juror in the case.
The survey found similar increases in the perceived seriousness of Trump’s other alleged felonies as well.
Tesla has ended discounts on inventory across its electric vehicle lineup -- even as sales for EVs have flagged -- as part of a larger and vague plan by CEO Elon Musk to "streamline the whole Tesla sales and delivery system." "It has become complex and inefficient," Musk wrote in a post on X, the social media company he owns, in response to another user's comment. Musk's announcement on X comes a day after thousands of Tesla employees lost their jobs.
Injuries have kept Nadal away from clay for nearly two years, but now he's back and ready