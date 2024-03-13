Search intensifies for Texas college student who vanished in the dark

The search for a missing Corpus Christi, Texas, college student who was last seen more than a week ago intensified Tuesday.

The mission to find Texas A&M Corpus Christi student Caleb Harris, 21, is focused on an area behind the North Padre Island apartment complex where he lives, as well as eastern and southern sections of the community, NBC affiliate WOAI of San Antonio reported.

Hundreds of people have volunteered to scour the area, and Corpus Christi police officers have been joined by members of the Coast Guard as they look for Harris, the station said.

missing student (Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers via Facebook)

He vanished in the dark of the early morning on March 4, and his roommates failed to find him that day, police said. Family members ultimately filed a missing person's report, they said.

Harris had his phone, which had been off, but he left behind his vehicle, keys and wallet, police said.

Family members told Fox News he was in communication with them as late as 2:45 a.m. that day. He walked his dog, returned and went back outside to meet a food delivery driver, they told the network.

The delivery platform marked the order as completed, the family members told Fox News.

Police and Texas A&M Corpus Christi representatives did not immediately respond to requests for more information. Both have distributed missing person's bulletins about Harris' case.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com