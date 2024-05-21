Search ends with no known break in Tonya Whipp case

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) —A wide array of emotions are being felt by the family of Tonya Whipp as a four-day search at the home she shared with her boyfriend ends with what appears to be no major break in the case.

“We were definitely disappointed and we were hoping that we would get the closure of knowing where she’s at and that didn’t happen for us,” said Lisa Textor, Whipp’s aunt.

Whipp last spoke to her family in late May 2023 and was reported missing a month later.

The family has lost hope Whipp will be found alive but are desperate for answers on where she is and what happened to her.

In the year since her disappearance, Whipp’s family has held vigils and attended search parties, with the help of We Are The Essentials, a nonprofit group that helps families of missing people.

“The rollercoaster ride that they’ve been on for the past 365 days, nearly, it’s been hell for them,” said We Are The Essentials co-founder, Nico Tusconi .

Tusconi has stayed in close contact with the family and celebrates the arrest of Whipp’s boyfriend, Russell Carroll, last week.

“Totally ecstatic. Finally, we’re actually coming up to the one-year anniversary since she’s been missing. I’m glad to see things are moving forward,” said Tusconi.

Last week, police arrested Carroll on charges of Criminal Use of Personal Identification Information and Grand Theft in the 3rd Degree.

Authorities allege Carroll withdrew money from Whipp’s accounts and transferred her money to himself in the months following her disappearance.

“It was very emotional. At one point I was crying. At one point I was screaming. I was very excited that he was arrested because that’s the first step for justice for Tonya,” said Donna Martin, Whipp’s sister.

News Channel 8 learned people came forward with new information after Carroll’s arrest which led to law enforcement obtaining a new search warrant, which was executed inside and outside of Carroll’s home.

After authorities left the property Tuesday, News Channel 8 was allowed in the backyard, where excavator tracks lined the dirt.

Carroll is being held in jail on $35,000 bond.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to increase the bond, saying Carroll is a flight risk.

In the motion, prosecutors said Carroll has been notified he is the only suspect in Whipp’s homicide.

“There’s a little bit of relief that finally it’s out there for the whole public to see that he is the prime suspect in her homicide,” said Martin. “It’s confirmation. It’s confirmation of what we’ve already been feeling.”

Whipp’s family said they appreciate the diligence shown by Auburndale police over the four-day search at the property and are hopeful they will have answers soon.

“She’s up there looking over us. Brought our family together. She knows how much we love her and how much this community has come together to help us find her,” said Robin Klotzbier, Whipp’s sister.

Whipp’s family is planning a vigil Friday evening at the park adjacent to Auburndale City Hall.

