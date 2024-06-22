Search ended for teens who went missing at Jacob Riis Park: officials

NEW YORK (PIX11)– The United States Coast Guard and the FDNY have suspended their search for two teenage boys who went missing in the water at Jacob Riis Park Beach on Friday afternoon, officials announced Saturday.

The NYPD is still searching for the two teens, police said.

“The decision to suspend a search is always difficult and weighs heavily on all involved,” said Capt. Jonathan Andrechik, commander of Coast Guard Sector New York. “Our crews, along with our partner agencies, have conducted an exhaustive search, and our thoughts remain with the families during this difficult time.”

Search crews have been searching for the two teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, since Friday evening. Officials said the two teenagers tried to ride a big wave and never resurfaced.

On Friday, dozens of first responders, a large number of fire trucks, and ambulances swarmed the beach waters. The officials said that lifeguards were on duty until 6 p.m. Red flags indicated that swimming was prohibited due to strong currents. NYPD Divers were pulled from the waters when nightfall hit.

Crews have searched more than 600 square miles from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Long Beach, N.Y., authorities said.

