Search for endangered missing woman, Richland County deputies say

A search is underway for an endangered missing woman, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Pamela Mills was publicly reported missing by the sheriff’s department Monday night. The 58-year-old was last seen Monday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Mills was last seen in the 1800 block of Pineview Road, according to the release. That’s in Columbia, in the area between Garners Ferry Road and Shop Road.

Pamela Mills was reported missing by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department did not say if foul play was suspected in Mills’ disappearance.

Mills is considered to be in danger because she is without her medication, according to the release. Further information on her condition was not available.

The sheriff’s department said Mills was last seen wearing a tan-brown puffer jacket with the length below her knees.

Anyone who has seen Mills, or has information about her, is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.