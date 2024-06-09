Search efforts ongoing for missing swimmer on Lake Travis

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Search efforts continue Sunday after a missing swimmer was reported Saturday afternoon near Devil’s Cove on Lake Travis.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 4 p.m. Saturday for a missing swimmer described as a man in his 20s. The caller said the swimmer was missing for 15 to 20 minutes, according to TCSO.

The sheriff’s office said initial rescue efforts were unsuccessful and became a recovery mission. Search efforts ended at dark Saturday and resumed at sunrise Sunday.

Crews are using sonar technology, underwater cameras, surface searches, shoreline searches, STAR Flight aerial searches and the TCSO Dive Team to locate the swimmer.

The search is ongoing as of Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

