Search for dog stolen by carjackers in Northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continues for a brown Labrador Retriever taken during a violent carjacking at a gas station in Northeast Memphis early Saturday morning.

The victim said he was walking toward his vehicle parked at a pump at the Shell Station in the 6100 block of Summer when two men in a silver Chevrolet sedan pulled up and said they were out of gas and had no money.

The victim said he wanted to help them and attempted to fill up a gas jug for them, but his cash app card was not working. He said that’s when one of the suspects hit him on the head with a gun and knocked him to the ground.

He said both men continued to assault him, grabbed his keys out of his hands, and drove off in his Chevy Silverado with his dog Hershey still inside the truck.

Last month, a car with a dog inside was stolen from the Fresh Market in Midtown. The Infiniti was used in a bank robbery in West Memphis, and a week later, the 15-year-old dog, Yoshi, was found dead along Jackson Avenue.

Yoshi, dog stolen from grocery store, found dead

Police said the pair involved in the carjacking at the Shell in Northeast Memphis were captured on cameras getting out of the victim’s Silverado and walking into a Citgo in the 4100 block of Jackson.

The suspects were covered from head to toe but were wearing distinctive hoodies.

If you have any information that can help police find them or have seen the brown lab, call Crimestoppers at (901)528-CASH or the Violent Crimes Unit at (901)545-COPS.

