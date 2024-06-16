Search our database of NC slush-fund road projects. Did your town make the list?

North Carolina state legislators — Democrat or Republican — have used the N.C. Department of Transportation contingency fund since the 1980s.

For decades, legislators deposited roughly $10 million a year in what has long been called a slush fund. Republican budget writers increased the fund to $62 million in 2021 and to $112 million in 2023.

Hours before confirming he was running for Congress, House Speaker Tim Moore pulled $45 million from the fund for a single project on the edge of U.S. House District 14, where he is a candidate.

Search the database below for projects proposed and / or completed since 2020.