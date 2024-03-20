Search our database of complaints filed against Arizona assisted living centers

Arizona found no violations in its investigations of more than 8,700 reports alleging problems at nursing homes and assisted living homes and centers from January 2017 through October 2023.

None of the specific details about the allegations are posted online and the public needs to know what they’re looking for to submit a proper request for those records.

So, The Arizona Republic is publishing the log of all investigations that the state’s Department of Health Services has closed.

The tool built by The Republic includes both complaints filed against facilities and reports filed by the facilities themselves. (Nursing homes have to report suspected abuse, neglect and exploitation though assisted living centers do not.) The tool allows you to find out when the reports were filed about the facility you're researching so you can ask for more information.

To request complaint narratives, first go to the Arizona Department of Health Service’s public records request form. You will be prompted to share your email address, your name and phone number.

For the box that asks what records you are requesting, write:

“The complaint narrative for the (‘Report ID’ goes here), filed to ADHS about (‘Facility Name’ goes here) (‘Facility ID’ goes here) on (‘Received’ date goes here).

Check “no” for commercial purposes. (Sometimes people or businesses request public records for sales purposes such as advertising.) Put N/A in the last box that asks what the commercial purpose is.

After you submit your request, you will get a confirmation email. Hold on to that in case you need to refer back to make sure you got what you asked for.

Once you receive the narrative, we recommend using it to ask facility managers how they handled the situation in question. Also, you might find reference to a police report that could shed even more light on what happened.

Senior care in Arizona: A guide for resources, Republic investigations

A few things about the the information in our tool, explained:

If a case was substantiated, it has a citation associated with it. So, if you’ve perused our citation information you’re likely to have come across the problem that prompted the complaint. However, the complaint may have more allegations than what were ultimately confirmed by inspectors, so getting the narrative may still have value.

Plus, citation reports can be vague and don’t always explain the full story.

The state Health Department relies on Adult Protective Services to substantiate claims of abuse, neglect or exploitation and that agency was recently slammed for substantiating less than 1 percent of all cases it reviews.

The Health Department also has received criticism in audits for having inadequate nursing home investigations.

In our complaint tool, if the case is unsubstantiated, that means that the state was either unable to find evidence proving that the facility broke a rule or there was definitive evidence that the facility did not break a rule.

Most cases with values that say “NULL” in the “Findings” column fell outside the jurisdiction of the Health Department, and the entity referred the case to a different government regulator for review.

Search complaints by facility name.

Arizona senior living: Nursing home and assisted living complaints

Data Source: Arizona Department of Health Services

Former Arizona Republic reporter Geoff Hing contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona assisted living: These sites had complaints filed against them