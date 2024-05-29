Search of CT apartment turns up evidence of ‘drug factory,’ leads to one arrest

A man has been accused of operating a drug factory out of his apartment in Norwalk after a search turned up several different drugs and evidence of narcotics trafficking, police said.

Keith Johnson, 33, was taken into custody Tuesday when he approached his residence at the Waypointe Apartment complex, according to a statement issued by Lt. Tomasz Podgorski of the Norwalk Police Department.

He was apprehended by members of the department’s Special Services Division who were conducting surveillance at the complex waiting to carry out a search warrant, Podgorski said.

According to Podgorski, police conducted a lengthy investigation into Johnson and allegations that he was involved in narcotics trafficking.

A search of his apartment on Tuesday reportedly turned up “a large amount of narcotics” that included 1,167 folds of fentanyl weighing 292 grams, loose powdered fentanyl weighing 84 grams, loose MDMA/fentanyl powder weighing seven grams, loose crack cocaine weighing 15 grams and 739 ecstasy pills containing fentanyl which weighed 330 grams, Podgorski said.

Investigators also reported finding “numerous items used to facilitate a drug factory” which included four scales, a cutting agent, stamps, a blender and $1,103, according to Podgorski.

Johnson was arrested following the search and charged with possession of a controlled substance (first offense), sale of 1 ounce or more of heroin/methadone, operation of a drug factory, use of drug paraphernalia and risk of injury to a child.

Johnson’s bail was set at $350,000. He is scheduled to face a judge on June 11.