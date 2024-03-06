Search continues two weeks after 3-year-old boy disappeared in Wisconsin

Police are continuing to appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing 3-year-old boy who disappeared two weeks ago in eastern Wisconsin.

Elijah Vue was last seen at a home in Two Rivers, 40 miles southeast of Green Bay, where he and his mother had been staying.

The Two Rivers Police Department said in an update on Facebook Tuesday: "Elijah Vue has not been found." The search has taken officers across the state, involved multiple agencies and employed door-to-door questioning in rural areas.

Police are asking for people in Two Rivers and the surrounding counties to check security or dashcam camera footage, from between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Feb. 19, that might include images of a beige 1997 Nissan Altima, with Wisconsin plates and a registration beginning with A.

Both his mother, Katrina Baur, 31, and the man who was looking after Elijah when he went missing, Jesse Vang, 39, have been charged with child neglect.

Baur was charged with being a party to the crime of neglecting a child. as well as two counts of obstructing an officer.

Both suspects appeared in court on Feb. 26, with preliminary hearings set for Thursday. A public defender was appointed to represent both during the previous hearing. It is not known whether the pair have ongoing legal representation.

Elijah has sandy blonde hair, brown eyes and was possibly carrying a red and white plaid blanket. He is of Hmong heritage.

Court documents seen by NBC Chicago show that Vang called police before 11 a.m. on Feb. 20 to report Elijah missing. He said he had fallen asleep while watching the child and woke up to find him gone.

The same documents showed that Baur was staying with Vang in order to help correct the boy's "bad behaviors" and make him "be a man," NBC Chicago reported.

This included disciplining Elijah by making him stand for 1 to 3 hours in "time outs," making him pray, and giving him cold showers, the documents allege.

Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre said during the February hearing that Elijah’s mother “intentionally sent that child for disciplinary reasons for more than a week to the residence. She was aware of the tactics used and the lack of care provided.”

Both suspects deny any involvement in the boy's disappearance.

Elijah’s uncle, Orson Vue, told NBC Chicago: "It’s just, trying to keep the bad thoughts out. But at the same time, not ruling out anything at all."

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction.

"Let us stand together, vigilant and determined, until Elijah is safely reunited with his loved ones. Your assistance can make the difference," said Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers, who posted the reward.

A separate $15,000 reward available from the FBI for any information on Elijah's whereabouts or that leads to an arrest or conviction.

In a previous update, TRPD suggested people could show their support by displaying green and blue ribbons and lights: Elijah's favorite color was blue, while green is a symbol of hope for the recovery of missing children.

