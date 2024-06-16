Search continues for suspect in rape of 13-year-old girl at Queens park

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — The search continued Saturday for a man who allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl in Kissena Park in Queens Thursday.

The disturbing incident has left neighbors shocked and in fear.

“We are very concerned,” said Flushing resident Hassan Soueidan. “Even my son now. He doesn’t want to go to the park by himself, so I have to keep holding his hand.”

Soueidan held onto his young son tightly just two days after police say a man committed a crime so brutal, they’re calling it “a parent’s nightmare.”

Police released a sketch of the suspect who allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl in a park in Queens on June 13, 2024. A sketch of the suspect’s boar tattoo was also released. (Courtesy of NYPD)

Detectives released a sketch of the man believed to have forced a 13-year-old boy and girl into the woods near the park with a long machete. That’s when police say he took the teen’s cellphones, tied their wrists together with a shoelace, and sexually assaulted the girl before taking off.

“All the community should be very upset about this and willing to come out and help the police department as we try to resolve this issue,” said NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.

As NYPD officers continued their search Saturday, Flushing residents set out to enjoy their day at the park. Only now, their carefree play was replaced with a sense of unease and vigilance. Some residents are now vowing to keep a look out for the neighborhood children.

“You’re always going to look out, and something like this just brings you tighter in because we all want him caught,” said Flushing resident Darren, who did not give his last name. “We all want him prosecuted.”

The suspect is described as a short Hispanic man in his 20s with braces and curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with black sweatpants, red sneakers, and a green backpack. Police also said the man has a tattoo on his chest of a boar with red eyes.

The attack, which happened in broad daylight, has sent shockwaves through what neighbors said is normally a quiet neighborhood.

“I worry a lot,” said parkgoer Leandro Batista. “A lot of concern, you know. I just came here to play softball and then you hear this thing and like, wow.”

Posters are now up around the neighborhood with a sketch of the man’s face and tattoo. As the search intensifies, police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

