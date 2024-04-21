The search continues for the suspect in a Broward nature preserve stabbing, police say

Despite a search involving four agencies, the suspect in a Saturday afternoon stabbing at a Coconut Creek park hasn’t been caught, police say..

Coconut Creek police say a man was stabbed around 4:16 p.m. on the Winston Park Nature Center Trail and flown to Broward Heath and he’s in critical condition as of Sunday morning. As for the stabbing, police “do not believe it was random.”

The woods at Winston Park, 5201 NW 49th Ave., were searched by Coconut Creek police with Coral Springs and Margate police on the perimeter and Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter overhead.

Saturday night police broke down the perimeter. A description hasn’t been released.

Anyone with information can call Coconut Creek police at 954-973-6700 or reach out to Broward County Crime Stoppers online or at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).