Search continues for Spanish Fork man reported missing more than two weeks ago

Two weeks ago, TechCrunch broke the news that LinkedIn was getting into games, helping users "deepen relationships" through puzzle-based interactions. It's as if LinkedIn is targeting a whole new "type" of user -- one caught in limbo somewhere between two other well-known social networks. Wordle's viral growth kicked off on Twitter, leading The New York Times to dole out a reported seven-figure sum for the web-based word game.