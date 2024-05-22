Search continues for second Carter County murder suspect

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Suspect Jim Chambers is still at large after the Carter County Sheriff’s Office spent the day following up on tips throughout the county. Chambers faces charges of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering of evidence in connection to the death of Edward Elliott.

Elliott was last seen by a family member in January. Human remains belonging to Elliott were found on May 16 in a buried freezer in a remote area of Hampton.

Chambers has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) Most Wanted List. The department has also added money to a reward for information leading to his arrest. The TBI considers Chambers armed and dangerous.

Joey Guinn was arrested on May 16 and faces the same charges as Chambers in connection to Elliott’s death.

Court sets Guinn’s preliminary hearing

Joey Guinn appears in Carter County court to set a preliminary hearing. (Photo: WJHL).

Guinn made a short appearance before a judge on Wednesday as his attorney requested a date for his preliminary hearing.

Guinn agreed to waive his right, requiring the hearing to be held within 14 days of his arrest.

The court set his preliminary hearing for June 5 at noon.

Background on Chambers: His alleged involvement and criminal history

Jim Chambers has been added to TBI’s Most Wanted List. (Photo: TBI).

News Channel 11 previously received an affidavit for Guinn’s arrest that mentions Chambers. Witnesses told investigators they saw both Guinn and Chambers violently kicking Elliott in either late January or early February. But, before then, one heard a loud boom outside of a home in Hampton and received a call from Chambers through Facebook messenger telling them not to come outside the home. The affidavit states Chambers also told the witness that their car had been broken into and that he would “be right back to handle it.”.

The witnesses said they heard Guinn’s truck pull up and other loud noises. They then came outside and observed the incident. The morning after, they observed a pool of blood where the incident occurred.

News Channel 11 looked into Chambers’ criminal history, and records show he pled guilty to multiple counts of promotion of meth manufacturing in 2013.

