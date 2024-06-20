The search continues for at-risk man last seen in Salt Lake, police seek more help

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is continuing to ask the public for information regarding a missing, at-risk man who was last seen in March.

Jordan Gonzales, 34, was last seen in the Salt Lake area on March 13, but the investigation did not begin until April 17, after family members reported him missing, according to a press release from SLCPD.

LEARN MORE: What should you do if someone goes missing?

Gonzales is said to be about 5’5″ tall, weigh around 170 pounds, and have brown hair and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos on his face and neck.

Salt Lake Police provided the image below, which is his Utah driver’s license photo that was issued in January 2024.

Jordan Gonzales, 34, was last seen on March 13, according to SLCPD. He is considered to be an at-risk individual. (Courtesy: Salt Lake City Police Department)

“Salt Lake City Police detectives have been working diligently on this case, including communicating with the family to learn more about Gonzales,” police said in a press release.

Gonzales was listed as missing and at-risk after police learned that he is “somewhat visually impaired” and has a traumatic brain injury, the press release said.

SLCPD has asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.

What to do when speaking to law enforcement about a missing person

More than 600,000 people go missing each year in the United States, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Here are some suggestions to keep in mind if someone you know goes missing.

Utah officials suggest taking notes on interactions with law enforcement to keep track of details such as officer names, dates and times of interactions, the case number, and what the officers say.

When working with local law enforcement to report a missing person, it is recommended one shares as much information as possible about the missing person, including but not limited to:

Full name or nicknames.

Recent photos.

Date of birth and age at the time they disappeared.

Gender/sex.

Detailed physical description (including unique scars or tattoos).

Date of disappearance.

Medical conditions.

Last known location.

Social media accounts.

Additional resources

For more information, the Department of Public Safety has a page on its website dedicated to resources for missing persons, as well as pages to view missing persons from Utah.

Additional hotlines and resources originally compiled in a 2021 guidebook are available below:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 888-373-7888

National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs): 833-872-5176

National Runaway Safeline: 800-786-2929

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

StrongHearts Native Helpline: 844-762-8483

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.