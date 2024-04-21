Search continues for person responsible for Greenbelt ‘senior skip day’ shooting

GREENBELT, Md (DC News Now) — Three of five people wounded in Friday’s mass shooting at Schrom Hills Park have been released from the hospital, as police continue looking for the shooter.

Videos posted on social media show just how large of a turnout there was at a park pavilion just before a person opened fire. Police believe the students came from several high schools, including Eleanor Roosevelt High and Bowie High.

“It’s very alarming that [shootings are] just like happening so frequently,” said Juanita Driver, who visits the park about three times a week with her young children.

3 victims shot in Greenbelt park on ‘senior skip day’ released from hospital

Greenbelt police said all of the wounded are between 16 and 18 years old. Police also said they didn’t know about the “senior skip day” gathering, as a similar one took place last year with no issues. That does little to ease the concerns of neighbors, however.

“Being in school, that’s what needs to be celebrated,” said Pastor Jimmy Munoz, who raised his children at the park. “It’s good to have fun, but you see, it’s not safe. So that’s what I would say to our kids.”

The shooting on Friday is just the latest incident of high-profile violence at Schrom Hills Park.

Third-grade French teacher Madam Sylla vanished last July after she went for a walk in the park. Investigators found her body a month later in Clinton.

“To think that this space doesn’t feel safe anymore with all these incidents – the neighborhood doesn’t feel safe,” said Rebecca Munoz. “And I’m thinking, like, what? What is happening to our neighborhoods? What is happening to our kids, what is happening to our teens that is causing them to not have a space where they can be safe anymore.”

The pavilion where the shootings happened remains closed to the public.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.