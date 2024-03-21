Search continues for Olivia Colby, missing Westborough woman

WESTBOROUGH — The whereabouts of a Westborough woman remain unknown a week after she was last seen.

Olivia Colby, 27, has been the subject of a multi-agency search — one that continued Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

State police detectives with the Worcester District Attorney’s Office and the Westborough Police Department are heading the investigation.

Colby's phone was traced to near her family's home at 21 Mountain View Drive on March 14. Her location has been a mystery since.

"There are concerns for her current well-being," reads a bulletin distributed this week.

This bulletin was distributed by authorities on social media Tuesday evening.

