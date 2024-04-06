Search continues for missing McGuffey man

Apr. 6—KENTON — The search for a missing McGuffey man is continuing in Hardin County.

Michael Bolen, 66, of 304 Hunsicker St., McGuffey, had been reported missing March 31 after his family had not seen him since that previous Friday, March 29. An extensive search has been underway since then, but Bolen's whereabouts are still unknown.

On Friday, deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office executed search warrants at the Hunsicker Street residence in an attempt to obtain more information on Bolen's disappearance. According to a release from the sheriff's office, several items were removed from the residence for further examination. The search is set to be renewed early Saturday in McGuffey.

Anyone with information regarding Bolen's disappearance or his current whereabouts is asked to call Det. Scott Willoby at the Hardin County Sheriff's Office at 419-673-1268.