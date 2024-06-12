Search continues for missing juvenile in drug case

REYNOLDS STATION — Investigators were no closer Tuesday to discovering the whereabouts of an 8-month-old first reported missing earlier this year, although the investigation has resulted in five arrests on a variety of charges.

Tuesday morning, KSP investigators, assisted by cadaver dogs and handlers from Four Rivers Search and Rescue, were searching for the remains of Miya Tucker, near the home Tucker is believed to have lived at with her parents on Deanfield Church Road in Ohio County.

Nothing was discovered Tuesday, on the second time the property was searched. An additional search of the property, with equipment from the state Medical Examiner’s office, is planned for later this week.

“We are very hopeful and optimistic we will find her alive,” said Trooper Corey King, Public Affairs Officer for KSP’s Henderson post. But King said, “the longer it (the search) goes on, the grimmer it seems.”

State child services workers had been searching for Tucker and her parents, Tesla N. Tucker, 29, and Cage C. Rudd, 30, since late April or early May. All three were believed to live at a home on Deanfield Church Road. Case workers asked KSP for assistance in late May.

King said Rudd and Tesla Tucker were located Thursday at the Motel 6 in Owensboro, but Miya was not with them. Multiple drugs were found in their motel room and at the Deanfield Church Road home, and Miya’s grandfather, Ricky J. Smith, 56, who also lived at the home, was arrested.

Rudd and Tucker were charged with several offenses including abandonment of a minor, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree criminal abuse (child under age 12), engaging in organized crime and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).

Smith was charged with abandonment of a minor, first-degree criminal abuse (child under age 12), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), engaging in organized crime, possession of a handgun and a firearm by a convicted felon and being a persistent felony offender, among other things.

The engaging in organized crime charges stem from Rudd, Tucker and Smith working to traffic drugs, King said. The criminal abuse charges are the result of “the conditions this baby was living in” and the amount of drugs at the home, he said.

On Monday, Miya Tucker’s grandmother, Billie J. Smith, 49, of Reynolds Station, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree assault (domestic violence) when investigators came to her home to search for the juvenile.

A man at Smith’s home, Timothy L. Roach, 37, of the 800 block of East Fifth Street, was charged with second-degree possession of a controlled substance and prescription not in its proper container after investigators say Roach had thrown suspected Suboxone under his vehicle when KSP detectives arrived, reports say.

Rudd and Tesla Tucker have not cooperated with investigators about their daughter’s whereabouts, King said.

The case, King told reporters at a press conference at the Deanfield Church Road property Tuesday, is indicative of “how illicit street drugs can destroy lives and cause the erosion of our community.”

The couple’s older children have already been removed from the home due to drug activity, and social workers began searching for Miya Tucker to remove her after a test of her umbilical cord found the presence of methamphetamine, King said.

Drugs found at the home and at the couple’s motel room included suspected fentanyl, suspected crystal meth, cocaine and marijuana. Every search investigators have done of a dwelling for the child, “has netted an arrest on drug charges,” King said.

Detectives have received tips, but others will come forward, King said.

“Someone knows or has information on the whereabouts of this child,” King said.

“We are keeping this (investigation) up front ... to make sure the public knows we are doing what we can with the information we have,” King said.

Rudd and Smith are in the Daviess County Detention Center, while Tesla Tucker is in the Ohio County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call KSP at 812-826-3312.